Taglia Fresh Italian

A modern Italian restaurant with made-from-scratch pastas, sauces, dressings and more.

3115 Dixie Farm Rd Suite 101

Popular Items

Crispy Prosciutto and Chicken Salad$13.99
Romaine, roma tomatoes, crispy prosciutto, and a grilled chicken breast topped with ranch and balsamic glaze
Pasta Primavera$14.99
Fusilli with carrots, broccoli, zucchini, yellow squash, and red peppers topped with basil and parmigiano
Salsiccia E Peperoni$15.99
Casarecce served in a light tomato, wine, and garlic sauce, topped with Italian sausage, bell peppers, and goat cheese
Fettuccine Di Mare$18.99
Fettuccine, jumbo shrimp, calamari, roasted garlic, white wine, and our tomato arrabbiata sauce
Casarecce Al Pomodoro$11.99
Casarecce, fresh Roma tomatoes, roasted garlic sauce, topped with parmigiano
Texas Mac$11.99
Fusilli in a white parmesan and mozzarella sauce, mixed with bacon, chicken, and jalapeños
Campanelle Alla Panna$14.99
Campanelle tossed in a light parmesan, prosciutto, and mushroom sauce topped with green onions and black pepper
Fusilli Al Pesto$13.99
Fusilli tossed in basil pesto with a touch of cream, topped with cherry tomatoes and parmigiano
Sundried Tomato Pesto$12.99
Casarecce tossed in our homemade sundried tomato pesto and topped with parmigiano
10in Veg Out Pizza$12.49
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, red peppers, red onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, zucchini, and black olives

Location

Pearland TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
