Taglia Fresh Italian
A modern Italian restaurant with made-from-scratch pastas, sauces, dressings and more.
3115 Dixie Farm Rd Suite 101
Location
Pearland TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
