Taglish

Filipino inspired burgers and fried chicken sandwiches

3191 W Colonial Dr.

Popular Items

BBQ Pork Sticks$7.00
- 3 BBQ Pork sticks
BBQ Chicken Sticks$7.00
- 3 BBQ chicken sticks
Seasoned Fries$4.50
- Served with banana ketchup
Kuya Mike's Hot Honey$10.00
Adobo buttermilk marinated chicken tenders served with a calamansi hot honey glaze, pickled Jalapeño, atchara slaw
Pancit Noodles$6.00
Rice noodles, Chinese sausage, cabbage, carrots, onions, lemons
Lumpia Springrolls$5.95
- Pork or Veg spring rolls served with sweet chili sauce
The O.G. Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Adobo buttermilk marinated chicken tenders served with a banana ketchup "fancy sauce", pickles, lettuce, American cheese
Bistek Burger$9.00
Beef patty with a sweet citrus toyomansi glaze, grilled onions, provolone cheese, pickles, garlic mayo
Adobo Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Adobo buttermilk marinated chicken tenders served with a garlic soy glaze, grilled onions, pickles, garlic mayo
Ube Horchata$4.50
Taro (ube), coconut milk & cinnamon
3191 W Colonial Dr.

Orlando FL

Sunday11:00 am - 7:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:15 pm
