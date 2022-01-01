Go
Toast

Tag's Cafe

Catering on time and fresh!!

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • SUBS

2012 Central St • $

Avg 4.2 (76 reviews)

Popular Items

The Demeter$10.99
Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Feta Cheese, on a bed of Lettuce and Spinach. Finished with Oregano and Olive Oil.
Muffins$2.25
Diet Coke$2.00
Milano$8.99
Egg, bacon, asiago,
basil and pesto mayo on Sourdough
Basic$8.99
Egg, bacon and cheddar on white bread
Cinnamon Roll$4.95
Green Goddess$12.99
Havarti, green goddess spread, spinach, radish, cucumber, carrot in a Spinach Wrap
Latte
Chef's Favorite$8.99
Egg, sausage, arugula, provolone and Cholula hot sauce in a spinach wrap
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2012 Central St

Evanston IL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tag's Bakery

No reviews yet

Famous for our Florentines!

DeSalvo's Pizza

No reviews yet

Pizza by the Slice on Central.

Bake Homemade Pizza - Evanston

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bluestone

No reviews yet

Fresh ingredients, menu variety, and affordable prices have always been standards. We take pride in our fresh fish, and daily specials. The sizzling burgers, paper thin pizza, smoked wings, and the legendary key lime pie have become staples on Central Street and beyond!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston