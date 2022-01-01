Go
Tahdig Tacos Cloud Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

17951 Sky Park Cir unit F

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Yogurt and Cucumber$2.99
Plain yogurt, cucumber (Mast o Khiar)
Yogurt and Shallot$2.99
Plain yogurt, shallots (Mast Mosir)
Gheyme (Piknik)$13.99
Crispy lavash and steamed rice tahdig topped with traditional Persian stew "Gheyme" and piknik chips. Stew includes: split peas, beef, tomato paste, piknik chips.
Water Bottle
Carne Asada$13.99
Crispy lavash and steamed rice tahdig topped with carne asada, cheese, cilantro, sour cream, salsa.
Nutella$13.99
Crispy lavash and steamed rice tahdig topped with dessert ingredients. Nutella, Lotus Biscoff, Banana, Strawberries, Whipped Cream.
Ghorme$13.99
Crispy lavash and steamed rice tahdig topped with traditional Persian stew "ghorme sabzi" Stew Includes Cilantro, Parsley, Spinach, Halal Beef, Kidney Beans, Dried Lemon HALAL, HOT/SPICY Upon Request
Korean BBQ$13.99
Crispy lavash and steamed rice tahdig topped with Korean BBQ Beef Ribs. Side Of Ginger And Kimchi. HOT/SPICY - Upon Request
Birria Tahdig$13.99
Beef (halal), cilantro, onion
Eggplant Vegetarian$13.99
Crispy lavash and steamed rice tahdig topped with vegan remix of traditional Persian stew "Khoreshte Bademjoon." Stew Inlcudes Eggplants, Portobello Mushrooms, White Mushroom, Tomato Past. VEGAN, HOT/SPICY - Upon Request
See full menu

Location

17951 Sky Park Cir unit F

Irvine CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

