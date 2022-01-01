Tahdig Tacos Cloud Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
17951 Sky Park Cir unit F
Popular Items
Location
17951 Sky Park Cir unit F
Irvine CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Smart Kitchens Inc
(14) 5 star restaurants under 1 roof
Boscoso Italian Kitchen
Boscoso Italian Kitchen is the premiere Italian Ghost Kitchen in Irvine. We offer take out and delivery only. We prep everything from scratch daily. Come check out our delicious pizzas, pastas, salads, sandwiches, and more!
The Goban
New Style of Rice Bowl and Box
Quick, bold and delicious~
Tahdig Tacos Food Truck
Come in and enjoy!