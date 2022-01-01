Tahdig Tacos Food Truck
Come in and enjoy!
17951 Sky Park Cir unit F
Location
17951 Sky Park Cir unit F
Irvine CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Boscoso Italian Kitchen
Boscoso Italian Kitchen is the premiere Italian Ghost Kitchen in Irvine. We offer take out and delivery only. We prep everything from scratch daily. Come check out our delicious pizzas, pastas, salads, sandwiches, and more!
Tahdig Tacos Cloud Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
The Goban
New Style of Rice Bowl and Box
Quick, bold and delicious~
A Cup Of SUSHI
A Cup Of SUSHI combines traditional Japanese ingredients and flavors and reimagines them for the busy lifestyles and sophisticated palates of today’s young, urban professionals.
Choose from a wide variety of flavors to suit to your mood and appetite and enjoy different textures and flavors with every mouthful!