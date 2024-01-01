Go
  • Home
  • /
  • 1915 Anne St S (Barrie) -
A map showing the location of 1915 Anne St S (Barrie) - View gallery

1915 Anne St S (Barrie) -

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

7 Anne St S

Barrie, CN L4N 2C4

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

7 Anne St S, Barrie CN L4N 2C4

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Sunny Morning - Queensway - 1602 The Queensway
orange starNo Reviews
1602 The Queensway Toronto, CN M8Z 1V1
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 004C-Newmarket East
orange starNo Reviews
1250 Davis Dr Newmarket, CN L3Y 8T3
View restaurantnext
Homestead Artisan Bakery - 80 Dunlop Street East unit A
orange starNo Reviews
80 Dunlop Street East unit A Barrie, CN L4M 1A4
View restaurantnext
Mehfill (Newmarket) - 18025 Yonge Street
orange starNo Reviews
18025 Yonge Street Newmarket, CN L3Y 8C9
View restaurantnext
Frano Pizza & Panini - 19364 Ontario 48 unit A
orange starNo Reviews
19364 Ontario 48 unit A East Gwillimbury, CN L0G 1M0
View restaurantnext
Sunny Morning - Aurora - 15975 Bayview Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
15975 Bayview Avenue Aurora, CN L4G 7Y3
View restaurantnext

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

1915 Anne St S (Barrie) -

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston