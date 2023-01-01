Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Kitchen 1901 Sobeys Louis St (Milton)
A map showing the location of Kitchen 1901 Sobeys Louis St (Milton)View gallery

Kitchen 1901 Sobeys Louis St (Milton)

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

9060 Louis Saint Laurent Ave

Milton, CN L9T 0J9

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

9060 Louis Saint Laurent Ave, Milton CN L9T 0J9

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Planta - South Beach
orange starNo Reviews
180 Queen St W Toronto, CN M5V 3X3
View restaurantnext
Planta - South Beach
orange starNo Reviews
1221 Bay St. Toronto, CN M5R 3P5
View restaurantnext
East Tea Can - 3115 Winston Churchill blvd, unit 1
orange starNo Reviews
3115 Winston Churchill blvd, unit 1 Mississauga, CN L5L 2W1
View restaurantnext
Stavros Greek Restaurant - 11 Pearl Street
orange starNo Reviews
11 Pearl Street Mississauga, CN L5M 1X1
View restaurantnext
Goodfellas Pizza - Streetsville - 209 Queen Street South
orange starNo Reviews
209 Queen Street South Mississauga, CN L5M 1L4
View restaurantnext
MONASABA - 2273 Dundas St W
orange starNo Reviews
2273 Dundas St W Mississauga, CN L5K 2L8
View restaurantnext

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Kitchen 1901 Sobeys Louis St (Milton)

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston