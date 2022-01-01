Go
Toast

Tahiti Beach Club

Come in and enjoy!

19111 Collins Ave

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

19111 Collins Ave

Sunny Isles FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lentrecote

No reviews yet

Lentrecote Steak-Fries & Famous Sauce Bistro was born from the love me and my wife have always had for this type of food. Every time we would go on a trip we would try to find restaurants with this concept. Not having one around pushed me to start trying different recipes and every wedding anniversary I would make my wife a Lentrecote dinner and every year the sauce got better and better. About a year ago we started selling the sauce and the more we sold it, the more it became apparent that people wanted the restaurant. The rest is not a story its happening now. Our first location located in Sunny Isles Beach is now open!

Winners Cafe

No reviews yet

The best Acai bowls in Sunny Isles Beach!

Ke-Uh Sunny Isles

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston