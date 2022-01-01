Tahk Omakase Sushi
Tahk Omakase Sushi serves traditional sushi featuring the highest quality sushi grade fish, as well as small hot plates such as tempura and marinated, grilled foods, beer, wine & sake. We also offer an Omakase Bar, which is a unique dinning experience.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
737 Lincoln Ave Unit B • $$$
737 Lincoln Ave Unit B
Steamboat Springs CO
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
