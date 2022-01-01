Go
Tahk Omakase Sushi

Tahk Omakase Sushi serves traditional sushi featuring the highest quality sushi grade fish, as well as small hot plates such as tempura and marinated, grilled foods, beer, wine & sake. We also offer an Omakase Bar, which is a unique dinning experience.

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

737 Lincoln Ave Unit B • $$$

Avg 4.5 (64 reviews)

Popular Items

TG California Roll$9.00
Canadian snow crab with avocado on the inside topped with roasted sesame seeds. (6pcs)
TG Edamame (GF)$8.00
Soybeans blanched and served with Japanese sea salt.
TG Hot Geisha$16.00
TG Negi-Hama Roll$9.00
Chopped yellowtail with green onion (6pcs)
TG Spicy Salmon$10.00
Scottish salmon, Japanese mayo, chili oil, five spice, avocado, roasted sesame seeds (6pcs)
TG Spicy Tuna$10.00
Bigeye Tuna, Japanese mayo, chili oil, five spice, cucumber, roasted sesame seeds (6pcs)
TG Gyoza$12.00
Pork and vegetable pan seared dumplings, steamed in sake and served with ponzu sauce (5pcs)
TG Kyoto Roll$20.00
Tempura shrimp and avocado, topped with Canadian snow crab meat, fresh bigeye tuna and finished with eel sauce (8pcs)
Nigiri
Slices of fish over sushi rice. 2 pc
Sashimi
Slices of fish on their own. 3pc
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Formal
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

737 Lincoln Ave Unit B

Steamboat Springs CO

Sunday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
