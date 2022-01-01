Tahoe City restaurants you'll love

Tahoe City restaurants
Toast
  • Tahoe City

Tahoe City's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Food Trucks
Bagels
Must-try Tahoe City restaurants

Granlibakken Resort - Food Truck image

 

Granlibakken Resort - Food Truck

725 Granlibakken Road, Tahoe City

TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Mexican Burritos$9.50
Refried beans, Mexican rice & cheese, and your choice of meat.
Vegan- No Meat
Tahoe House Blueberry Scone$4.00
Our neighbors, the famous Tahoe House Bakery's Blueberry scone.
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Breakfast Burrito with Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo and Cheese
Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge image

 

Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge

1850 west Lake Blvd., tahoe city

Takeout
Popular items
Kids Cheeseburger$12.00
USDA Fresh beef, cheddar cheese, choice of side
Chicken Wings$16.50
All natural petaluma farms, sriracha buffalo sauce, cucumbers, buttermilk herb dip
Fresh Fish Tacos$19.00
Flour tortillas, cabbage, pico de gallo, tomatillo sauce, tortilla chips, salsa roja.
Moe's Original BBQ image

 

Moe's Original BBQ

700 North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Ribs Platter, Large (6)$18.00
Six St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Smoked Turkey Platter$15.00
Hot, Smoked, all white meat, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle$12.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
Cedar House Pub at Granlibaken Tahoe image

 

Cedar House Pub at Granlibaken Tahoe

725 Granlibakken Road, Tahoe City

TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Four-Cheese Macaroni$11.00
Macaroni and cheese in a four-cheese cream sauce, white cheddar, American, parmesan & cream cheese
Cedar House Caesar Salad$12.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese with house-made Caesar dressing
Big "G" Wagyu Burger$19.00
Your choice of a ½ pound Wagyu beef patty on a butter toasted bun with cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle. Served with fries. Choice of cheese - Cheddar, Swiss or Jack
Jake’s On The Lake Tahoe City image

SEAFOOD

Jake’s On The Lake Tahoe City

780 N Lake Blvd, Tahoe City

Avg 4 (2515 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kid's Pasta Bowl$11.00
penne noodles, with butter and parmesan by default.
Udon Noodle Soup$18.00
shitake mushrooms, seasonal vegetables, mung bean sprouts
Bowl of Clam Chowder$12.00
new england style (contains pork)
Mirada image

 

Mirada

760 North Lake Blvd #30, Tahoe City

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Guacamole$14.00
Made to order Guacamole with fresh tortilla chips.
Mexican Street Corn$8.00
Cilantro Rice/Beans$10.00
Tahoe Tap Haus image

 

Tahoe Tap Haus

475 N Lake Blvd, Tahoe City

Avg 4.2 (311 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kale Salad$15.00
Delicious salad with Kale Mix, Goat Cheese Crumbles, Sundried Tomatoes, Sunflower Seeds, and our current Haus Balsamic Dressing.
Siig Savory$17.00
8 ounce Durham ranch burger with Peppered Bacon, avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Herb Aioli, and served on a Pretzel bun. (NF)
Naan Flying Bird$16.00
Tandoori Naan bread with 6 ounces grilled Chicken Breast, Spring Mix, Feta Cheese, Haus pickled onions, and Hausmade Herb Aioli. (NF)
Bridgetender Tavern and Grill image

HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Bridgetender Tavern and Grill

65 West Lake Blvd, Tahoe City

Avg 4.6 (432 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings$14.00
hot, slightly spicy Hawaiian teriyaki or BBQ style
Bacon Cheeseburger$13.00
with cheddar cheese and bacon, served with mayo and traditional garnish
Kale Brussel Salad$16.00
shaved brussel sprouts, baby kale, toasted almonds, sliced apples, dried cranberries and goat cheese, with lemon dijon vinaigrette
The Dam Cafe image

 

The Dam Cafe

55 W Lake Blvd, Tahoe City

TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BREAKFAST SANDWICH$8.95
Fried Egg w/ melted cheddar cheese over bacon or sausage, served on your choice of toasted bread, bagel or English muffin.
VEGGIE BREAKFAST BURRITO$9.75
Fried Egg w/ cheddar cheese, avocado, thin slice of onion, pico de gallo & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla.
HASH BROWNS$2.50
Breakfast potato patties perfectly crisped on the outside, tasty hot and tender on the inside.
Everything Is Rosie image

 

Everything Is Rosie

571 N Lake Blvd, Tahoe City

Takeout
Sugar Pine Cakery & Cafe image

SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES

Sugar Pine Cakery & Cafe

2923 Lake Forest Rd, Tahoe City

Avg 4.5 (156 reviews)
Takeout
Granlibakken Resort - Rusty's Kitchen image

 

Rusty's Kitchen at Granlibakken Resort

725 Granlibakken Road, Tahoe City

TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Two Street Tacos$7.00
Two street tacos with your choice of beef (carne asada) or chicken topped with onions and cilantro. Served with red or green salsa
Chips & Salsa$5.00
Side Beans$4.00
Banner pic

 

Mediterranean Cafe

395 North Lake Blvd, Tahoe City

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
