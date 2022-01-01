Tahoe City restaurants you'll love
Granlibakken Resort - Food Truck
725 Granlibakken Road, Tahoe City
|Popular items
|Classic Mexican Burritos
|$9.50
Refried beans, Mexican rice & cheese, and your choice of meat.
Vegan- No Meat
|Tahoe House Blueberry Scone
|$4.00
Our neighbors, the famous Tahoe House Bakery's Blueberry scone.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.00
Breakfast Burrito with Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo and Cheese
Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge
1850 west Lake Blvd., tahoe city
|Popular items
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$12.00
USDA Fresh beef, cheddar cheese, choice of side
|Chicken Wings
|$16.50
All natural petaluma farms, sriracha buffalo sauce, cucumbers, buttermilk herb dip
|Fresh Fish Tacos
|$19.00
Flour tortillas, cabbage, pico de gallo, tomatillo sauce, tortilla chips, salsa roja.
Moe's Original BBQ
700 North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City
|Popular items
|Ribs Platter, Large (6)
|$18.00
Six St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
|Smoked Turkey Platter
|$15.00
Hot, Smoked, all white meat, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
|Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle
|$12.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
Cedar House Pub at Granlibaken Tahoe
725 Granlibakken Road, Tahoe City
|Popular items
|Four-Cheese Macaroni
|$11.00
Macaroni and cheese in a four-cheese cream sauce, white cheddar, American, parmesan & cream cheese
|Cedar House Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese with house-made Caesar dressing
|Big "G" Wagyu Burger
|$19.00
Your choice of a ½ pound Wagyu beef patty on a butter toasted bun with cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle. Served with fries. Choice of cheese - Cheddar, Swiss or Jack
SEAFOOD
Jake’s On The Lake Tahoe City
780 N Lake Blvd, Tahoe City
|Popular items
|Kid's Pasta Bowl
|$11.00
penne noodles, with butter and parmesan by default.
|Udon Noodle Soup
|$18.00
shitake mushrooms, seasonal vegetables, mung bean sprouts
|Bowl of Clam Chowder
|$12.00
new england style (contains pork)
Mirada
760 North Lake Blvd #30, Tahoe City
|Popular items
|Guacamole
|$14.00
Made to order Guacamole with fresh tortilla chips.
|Mexican Street Corn
|$8.00
|Cilantro Rice/Beans
|$10.00
Tahoe Tap Haus
475 N Lake Blvd, Tahoe City
|Popular items
|Kale Salad
|$15.00
Delicious salad with Kale Mix, Goat Cheese Crumbles, Sundried Tomatoes, Sunflower Seeds, and our current Haus Balsamic Dressing.
|Siig Savory
|$17.00
8 ounce Durham ranch burger with Peppered Bacon, avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Herb Aioli, and served on a Pretzel bun. (NF)
|Naan Flying Bird
|$16.00
Tandoori Naan bread with 6 ounces grilled Chicken Breast, Spring Mix, Feta Cheese, Haus pickled onions, and Hausmade Herb Aioli. (NF)
HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Bridgetender Tavern and Grill
65 West Lake Blvd, Tahoe City
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
|$14.00
hot, slightly spicy Hawaiian teriyaki or BBQ style
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$13.00
with cheddar cheese and bacon, served with mayo and traditional garnish
|Kale Brussel Salad
|$16.00
shaved brussel sprouts, baby kale, toasted almonds, sliced apples, dried cranberries and goat cheese, with lemon dijon vinaigrette
The Dam Cafe
55 W Lake Blvd, Tahoe City
|Popular items
|BREAKFAST SANDWICH
|$8.95
Fried Egg w/ melted cheddar cheese over bacon or sausage, served on your choice of toasted bread, bagel or English muffin.
|VEGGIE BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$9.75
Fried Egg w/ cheddar cheese, avocado, thin slice of onion, pico de gallo & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla.
|HASH BROWNS
|$2.50
Breakfast potato patties perfectly crisped on the outside, tasty hot and tender on the inside.
SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES
Sugar Pine Cakery & Cafe
2923 Lake Forest Rd, Tahoe City
Rusty's Kitchen at Granlibakken Resort
725 Granlibakken Road, Tahoe City
|Popular items
|Two Street Tacos
|$7.00
Two street tacos with your choice of beef (carne asada) or chicken topped with onions and cilantro. Served with red or green salsa
|Chips & Salsa
|$5.00
|Side Beans
|$4.00
Mediterranean Cafe
395 North Lake Blvd, Tahoe City