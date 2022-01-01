Tahoe City American restaurants you'll love

Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge image

 

Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge

1850 west Lake Blvd., tahoe city

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Cheeseburger$12.00
USDA Fresh beef, cheddar cheese, choice of side
Chicken Wings$16.50
All natural petaluma farms, sriracha buffalo sauce, cucumbers, buttermilk herb dip
Fresh Fish Tacos$19.00
Flour tortillas, cabbage, pico de gallo, tomatillo sauce, tortilla chips, salsa roja.
More about Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge
Cedar House Pub at Granlibaken Tahoe image

 

Cedar House Pub at Granlibaken Tahoe

725 Granlibakken Road, Tahoe City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Four-Cheese Macaroni$11.00
Macaroni and cheese in a four-cheese cream sauce, white cheddar, American, parmesan & cream cheese
Cedar House Caesar Salad$12.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese with house-made Caesar dressing
Big "G" Wagyu Burger$19.00
Your choice of a ½ pound Wagyu beef patty on a butter toasted bun with cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle. Served with fries. Choice of cheese - Cheddar, Swiss or Jack
More about Cedar House Pub at Granlibaken Tahoe
Jake’s On The Lake Tahoe City image

SEAFOOD

Jake’s On The Lake Tahoe City

780 N Lake Blvd, Tahoe City

Avg 4 (2515 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kid's Pasta Bowl$11.00
penne noodles, with butter and parmesan by default.
Udon Noodle Soup$18.00
shitake mushrooms, seasonal vegetables, mung bean sprouts
Bowl of Clam Chowder$12.00
new england style (contains pork)
More about Jake’s On The Lake Tahoe City
Tahoe Tap Haus image

 

Tahoe Tap Haus

475 N Lake Blvd, Tahoe City

Avg 4.2 (311 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kale Salad$15.00
Delicious salad with Kale Mix, Goat Cheese Crumbles, Sundried Tomatoes, Sunflower Seeds, and our current Haus Balsamic Dressing.
Siig Savory$17.00
8 ounce Durham ranch burger with Peppered Bacon, avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Herb Aioli, and served on a Pretzel bun. (NF)
Naan Flying Bird$16.00
Tandoori Naan bread with 6 ounces grilled Chicken Breast, Spring Mix, Feta Cheese, Haus pickled onions, and Hausmade Herb Aioli. (NF)
More about Tahoe Tap Haus
Bridgetender Tavern and Grill image

HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Bridgetender Tavern and Grill

65 West Lake Blvd, Tahoe City

Avg 4.6 (432 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings$14.00
hot, slightly spicy Hawaiian teriyaki or BBQ style
Bacon Cheeseburger$13.00
with cheddar cheese and bacon, served with mayo and traditional garnish
Kale Brussel Salad$16.00
shaved brussel sprouts, baby kale, toasted almonds, sliced apples, dried cranberries and goat cheese, with lemon dijon vinaigrette
More about Bridgetender Tavern and Grill

