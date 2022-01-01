Tahoe City American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Tahoe City
Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge
1850 west Lake Blvd., tahoe city
|Popular items
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$12.00
USDA Fresh beef, cheddar cheese, choice of side
|Chicken Wings
|$16.50
All natural petaluma farms, sriracha buffalo sauce, cucumbers, buttermilk herb dip
|Fresh Fish Tacos
|$19.00
Flour tortillas, cabbage, pico de gallo, tomatillo sauce, tortilla chips, salsa roja.
Cedar House Pub at Granlibaken Tahoe
725 Granlibakken Road, Tahoe City
|Popular items
|Four-Cheese Macaroni
|$11.00
Macaroni and cheese in a four-cheese cream sauce, white cheddar, American, parmesan & cream cheese
|Cedar House Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese with house-made Caesar dressing
|Big "G" Wagyu Burger
|$19.00
Your choice of a ½ pound Wagyu beef patty on a butter toasted bun with cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle. Served with fries. Choice of cheese - Cheddar, Swiss or Jack
SEAFOOD
Jake’s On The Lake Tahoe City
780 N Lake Blvd, Tahoe City
|Popular items
|Kid's Pasta Bowl
|$11.00
penne noodles, with butter and parmesan by default.
|Udon Noodle Soup
|$18.00
shitake mushrooms, seasonal vegetables, mung bean sprouts
|Bowl of Clam Chowder
|$12.00
new england style (contains pork)
Tahoe Tap Haus
475 N Lake Blvd, Tahoe City
|Popular items
|Kale Salad
|$15.00
Delicious salad with Kale Mix, Goat Cheese Crumbles, Sundried Tomatoes, Sunflower Seeds, and our current Haus Balsamic Dressing.
|Siig Savory
|$17.00
8 ounce Durham ranch burger with Peppered Bacon, avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Herb Aioli, and served on a Pretzel bun. (NF)
|Naan Flying Bird
|$16.00
Tandoori Naan bread with 6 ounces grilled Chicken Breast, Spring Mix, Feta Cheese, Haus pickled onions, and Hausmade Herb Aioli. (NF)
HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Bridgetender Tavern and Grill
65 West Lake Blvd, Tahoe City
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
|$14.00
hot, slightly spicy Hawaiian teriyaki or BBQ style
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$13.00
with cheddar cheese and bacon, served with mayo and traditional garnish
|Kale Brussel Salad
|$16.00
shaved brussel sprouts, baby kale, toasted almonds, sliced apples, dried cranberries and goat cheese, with lemon dijon vinaigrette