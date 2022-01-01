Tahoe City breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Tahoe City
More about Bridgetender Tavern and Grill
HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Bridgetender Tavern and Grill
65 West Lake Blvd, Tahoe City
|Chicken Wings
|$14.00
hot, slightly spicy Hawaiian teriyaki or BBQ style
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$13.00
with cheddar cheese and bacon, served with mayo and traditional garnish
|Kale Brussel Salad
|$16.00
shaved brussel sprouts, baby kale, toasted almonds, sliced apples, dried cranberries and goat cheese, with lemon dijon vinaigrette
More about The Dam Cafe
The Dam Cafe
55 W Lake Blvd, Tahoe City
|COFFEE
|$2.00
Our coffees are fresh-roasted locally just for The Dam Cafe, then freshly-ground and brewed with a proprietary formula... that's why it's so dam good!
|LATTE
|$4.95
Delicious espresso freshly ground & hand-pressed, artfully poured over your choice of steamed milk. (whole, nonfat, 1/2n1/2, almond, or oat milk)
|CHAI LATTE
|$4.95
Choose one of our delicious CHAI flavors: Tiger Spice, Vanilla, Green Tea, DECAF, or Sugar Free... lovingly mixed with your choice of steamed milk.