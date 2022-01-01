Tahoe City breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Tahoe City restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Tahoe City

Bridgetender Tavern and Grill image

HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Bridgetender Tavern and Grill

65 West Lake Blvd, Tahoe City

Avg 4.6 (432 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings$14.00
hot, slightly spicy Hawaiian teriyaki or BBQ style
Bacon Cheeseburger$13.00
with cheddar cheese and bacon, served with mayo and traditional garnish
Kale Brussel Salad$16.00
shaved brussel sprouts, baby kale, toasted almonds, sliced apples, dried cranberries and goat cheese, with lemon dijon vinaigrette
More about Bridgetender Tavern and Grill
The Dam Cafe image

 

The Dam Cafe

55 W Lake Blvd, Tahoe City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
COFFEE$2.00
Our coffees are fresh-roasted locally just for The Dam Cafe, then freshly-ground and brewed with a proprietary formula... that's why it's so dam good!
LATTE$4.95
Delicious espresso freshly ground & hand-pressed, artfully poured over your choice of steamed milk. (whole, nonfat, 1/2n1/2, almond, or oat milk)
CHAI LATTE$4.95
Choose one of our delicious CHAI flavors: Tiger Spice, Vanilla, Green Tea, DECAF, or Sugar Free... lovingly mixed with your choice of steamed milk.
More about The Dam Cafe
Everything Is Rosie image

 

Everything Is Rosie

571 N Lake Blvd, Tahoe City

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Everything Is Rosie

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Tahoe City

Tacos

Fish Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Burritos

Chicken Sandwiches

Street Tacos

Caesar Salad

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Tahoe City to explore

Reno

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Sparks

No reviews yet

Truckee

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Colfax

No reviews yet

Placerville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Grass Valley

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Reno

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston