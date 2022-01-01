Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Tahoe City

Tahoe City restaurants
Tahoe City restaurants that serve burritos

Granlibakken Resort - Food Truck image

 

Granlibakken Resort - Food Truck

725 Granlibakken Road, Tahoe City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Mexican Burritos$9.50
Refried beans, Mexican rice & cheese, and your choice of meat.
Vegan- No Meat
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Breakfast Burrito with Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo and Cheese
More about Granlibakken Resort - Food Truck
Item pic

 

Rusty's Kitchen at Granlibakken Tahoe

725 Granlibakken Road, Tahoe City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito$11.00
This hefty burrito is a fiesta in your mouth. Comes with your choice of chicken, steak, or meat-free. Loaded with rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream. Chips on the side with your choice of red or green salsa.
Bean & Cheese Burrito$11.00
Just beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Simple. Elegant. Delicious. Served with a side of chips and your choice of red or green salsa
More about Rusty's Kitchen at Granlibakken Tahoe
Item pic

HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Bridgetender Tavern and Grill

65 West Lake Blvd, Tahoe City

Avg 4.6 (432 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burrito$14.00
refried beans, rice, guacamole, cheddar cheese, sour cream and shredded lettuce, with chips and salsa
California Burrito$14.00
carne asada, French fries, guacamole, cheddar cheese, sour cream and lettuce, with chips and salsa
BRC Burrito$11.00
refried beans, rice and cheddar cheese, with chips and salsa
More about Bridgetender Tavern and Grill
VEGGIE BREAKFAST BURRITO image

 

The Dam Cafe

55 W Lake Blvd, Tahoe City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
VEGGIE BREAKFAST BURRITO$11.75
OUR VEGGIE BURRITO IS SCRUMPTIOUS JUST LIKE IT IS WITH AVOCADO, TOMATOES AND RED ONION, A FRIED EGG, FRESH PICO DE GALLO ~ MELTED CHEDDAR CHEESE AND A NIP OF SOUR CREAM NESTLED INTO A SOFT FLOUR TORTILLA.
KIDS BURRITO$12.95
Costa rican style black beans & rice burrito with cheddar cheese and flour tortilla, sized for smaller tummies.
BREAKFAST BURRITO$11.75
Fried Egg w/ cheddar cheese, pico de gallo & sour cream on flour tortilla, with your choice of bacon or sausage.
More about The Dam Cafe

