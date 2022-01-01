Burritos in Tahoe City
Tahoe City restaurants that serve burritos
Granlibakken Resort - Food Truck
725 Granlibakken Road, Tahoe City
|Classic Mexican Burritos
|$9.50
Refried beans, Mexican rice & cheese, and your choice of meat.
Vegan- No Meat
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.00
Breakfast Burrito with Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo and Cheese
Rusty's Kitchen at Granlibakken Tahoe
725 Granlibakken Road, Tahoe City
|Burrito
|$11.00
This hefty burrito is a fiesta in your mouth. Comes with your choice of chicken, steak, or meat-free. Loaded with rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream. Chips on the side with your choice of red or green salsa.
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$11.00
Just beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Simple. Elegant. Delicious. Served with a side of chips and your choice of red or green salsa
HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Bridgetender Tavern and Grill
65 West Lake Blvd, Tahoe City
|Veggie Burrito
|$14.00
refried beans, rice, guacamole, cheddar cheese, sour cream and shredded lettuce, with chips and salsa
|California Burrito
|$14.00
carne asada, French fries, guacamole, cheddar cheese, sour cream and lettuce, with chips and salsa
|BRC Burrito
|$11.00
refried beans, rice and cheddar cheese, with chips and salsa
The Dam Cafe
55 W Lake Blvd, Tahoe City
|VEGGIE BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$11.75
OUR VEGGIE BURRITO IS SCRUMPTIOUS JUST LIKE IT IS WITH AVOCADO, TOMATOES AND RED ONION, A FRIED EGG, FRESH PICO DE GALLO ~ MELTED CHEDDAR CHEESE AND A NIP OF SOUR CREAM NESTLED INTO A SOFT FLOUR TORTILLA.
|KIDS BURRITO
|$12.95
Costa rican style black beans & rice burrito with cheddar cheese and flour tortilla, sized for smaller tummies.
|BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$11.75
Fried Egg w/ cheddar cheese, pico de gallo & sour cream on flour tortilla, with your choice of bacon or sausage.