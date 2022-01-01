Cheeseburgers in Tahoe City
Tahoe City restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge
1850 west Lake Blvd., tahoe city
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$12.00
USDA Fresh beef, cheddar cheese, choice of side
HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Bridgetender Tavern and Grill
65 West Lake Blvd, Tahoe City
|Cajun Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.50
with Monterey Jack cheese, bacon and a side of chipotle cajun sauce, served with mayo and traditional garnish
|Cheeseburger
|$13.00
with cheddar cheese, served with mayo and traditional garnish
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.00
with cheddar cheese and bacon, served with mayo and traditional garnish