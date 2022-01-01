Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in Tahoe City

Go
Tahoe City restaurants
Toast

Tahoe City restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Kids Cheeseburger image

 

Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge

1850 west Lake Blvd., tahoe city

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Cheeseburger$12.00
USDA Fresh beef, cheddar cheese, choice of side
More about Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge
Cajun Bacon Cheeseburger image

HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Bridgetender Tavern and Grill

65 West Lake Blvd, Tahoe City

Avg 4.6 (432 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Bacon Cheeseburger$14.50
with Monterey Jack cheese, bacon and a side of chipotle cajun sauce, served with mayo and traditional garnish
Cheeseburger$13.00
with cheddar cheese, served with mayo and traditional garnish
Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
with cheddar cheese and bacon, served with mayo and traditional garnish
More about Bridgetender Tavern and Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Tahoe City

Crispy Chicken

Kale Salad

Hummus

Salmon

Grilled Chicken

Cake

Street Tacos

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Tahoe City to explore

Reno

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Sparks

No reviews yet

Truckee

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Placerville

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Grass Valley

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Colfax

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Reno

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (227 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (527 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston