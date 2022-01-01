Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Tahoe City

Tahoe City restaurants
Tahoe City restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge

1850 west Lake Blvd., tahoe city

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$19.00
Fresh all natural chicken breast, marinated & grilled, crisp romaine lettuce, asiago cheese, garlic herb focaccia croutons.
More about Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge
Jake’s On The Lake Tahoe City image

SEAFOOD

Jake’s On The Lake Tahoe City

780 N Lake Blvd, Tahoe City

Avg 4 (2515 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken on Salad$10.00
6oz grilled chicken breast added to a salad of your choice.
More about Jake’s On The Lake Tahoe City
Item pic

HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Bridgetender Tavern and Grill

65 West Lake Blvd, Tahoe City

Avg 4.6 (432 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Taco Salad$17.00
shredded lettuce, chicken, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onion and black olives in a flour tortilla shell, with a side of sour cream and salsa
Chicken Spinach Salad$17.00
grilled chicken breast, fresh mushrooms, crumbled bleu cheese, bacon and hard boiled egg
Chicken Cobb Salad$17.00
mixed greens, diced chicken breast, bacon, tomatoes, hard boiled egg and bleu cheese crumbles
More about Bridgetender Tavern and Grill

