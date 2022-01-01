Chicken salad in Tahoe City
Tahoe City restaurants that serve chicken salad
Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge
1850 west Lake Blvd., tahoe city
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$19.00
Fresh all natural chicken breast, marinated & grilled, crisp romaine lettuce, asiago cheese, garlic herb focaccia croutons.
SEAFOOD
Jake’s On The Lake Tahoe City
780 N Lake Blvd, Tahoe City
|Chicken on Salad
|$10.00
6oz grilled chicken breast added to a salad of your choice.
HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Bridgetender Tavern and Grill
65 West Lake Blvd, Tahoe City
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$17.00
shredded lettuce, chicken, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onion and black olives in a flour tortilla shell, with a side of sour cream and salsa
|Chicken Spinach Salad
|$17.00
grilled chicken breast, fresh mushrooms, crumbled bleu cheese, bacon and hard boiled egg
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$17.00
mixed greens, diced chicken breast, bacon, tomatoes, hard boiled egg and bleu cheese crumbles