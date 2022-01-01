Chicken sandwiches in Tahoe City
Tahoe City restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge
1850 west Lake Blvd., tahoe city
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$17.50
fire grilled chicken breast, apple wood smoked bacon, arugula, vine ripened tomatoes, basil pesto aioli, balsamic drizzle, brioche bun, fries
Moe's Original BBQ
700 North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City
|Smoked Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
|Smoked Chicken Sandwich Solo
|$10.00
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
|Kids Smoked Chicken Sandwich