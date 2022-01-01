Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Tahoe City

Go
Tahoe City restaurants
Tahoe City restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge image

 

Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge

1850 west Lake Blvd., tahoe city

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.50
fire grilled chicken breast, apple wood smoked bacon, arugula, vine ripened tomatoes, basil pesto aioli, balsamic drizzle, brioche bun, fries
More about Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge
Smoked Chicken Sandwich image

 

Moe's Original BBQ

700 North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
Smoked Chicken Sandwich Solo$10.00
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
Kids Smoked Chicken Sandwich
More about Moe's Original BBQ
Jake’s On The Lake Tahoe City image

SEAFOOD

Jake’s On The Lake Tahoe City

780 N Lake Blvd, Tahoe City

Avg 4 (2515 reviews)
Takeout
Panko Chicken Sandwich$20.00
garlic aioli, tomato chutney, provolone, organic greens, crispy pancetta, garlic naan bread, fries
More about Jake’s On The Lake Tahoe City

Map

Map

