Chicken tenders in Tahoe City

Tahoe City restaurants
Tahoe City restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Moe's Original BBQ image

 

Moe's Original BBQ

700 North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Chicken Tenders
More about Moe's Original BBQ
Jake’s On The Lake Tahoe City image

SEAFOOD

Jake’s On The Lake Tahoe City

780 N Lake Blvd, Tahoe City

Avg 4 (2515 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Chicken Tenders$11.00
served with fries
More about Jake’s On The Lake Tahoe City
Tahoe Tap Haus image

 

Tahoe Tap Haus

475 N Lake Blvd, Tahoe City

Avg 4.2 (311 reviews)
Takeout
Adult Chicken Tenders$13.00
Country style chicken tenders.
More about Tahoe Tap Haus
Item pic

HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Bridgetender Tavern and Grill

65 West Lake Blvd, Tahoe City

Avg 4.6 (432 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Strips and Tater Tots$14.00
with ranch, honey mustard or bbq sauce
Chicken Strips and Seasoned Waffle Fries$14.00
with ranch, honey mustard or bbq sauce
Chicken Strips and Traditional Fries$14.00
with ranch, honey mustard or bbq sauce
More about Bridgetender Tavern and Grill

