Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Tahoe City

Go
Tahoe City restaurants
Toast

Tahoe City restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Mirada image

 

Mirada

760 North Lake Blvd #30, Tahoe City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chips and Salsa$4.00
More about Mirada
Item pic

HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Bridgetender Tavern and Grill

65 West Lake Blvd, Tahoe City

Avg 4.6 (432 reviews)
Takeout
Chips and Homemade Avocado Salsa$9.00
More about Bridgetender Tavern and Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Tahoe City

Salmon

Calamari

Turkey Clubs

Hummus

Chili

Shrimp Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Croissants

Map

More near Tahoe City to explore

Reno

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Sparks

No reviews yet

Truckee

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Placerville

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Grass Valley

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Colfax

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Reno

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (227 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (527 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston