Chips and salsa in
Tahoe City
/
Tahoe City
/
Chips And Salsa
Tahoe City restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Mirada
760 North Lake Blvd #30, Tahoe City
No reviews yet
Chips and Salsa
$4.00
More about Mirada
HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Bridgetender Tavern and Grill
65 West Lake Blvd, Tahoe City
Avg 4.6
(432 reviews)
Chips and Homemade Avocado Salsa
$9.00
More about Bridgetender Tavern and Grill
