Fish tacos in Tahoe City
Tahoe City restaurants that serve fish tacos
Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge
1850 west Lake Blvd., tahoe city
|Fresh Fish Tacos
|$19.00
Flour tortillas, cabbage, pico de gallo, tomatillo sauce, tortilla chips, salsa roja.
SEAFOOD
Jake’s On The Lake Tahoe City
780 N Lake Blvd, Tahoe City
|Fish Tacos
|$22.00
pan-seared mahi mahi, pico de gallo, shaved cabbage, salsa verde, chipotle crema, cilantro, flour tortillas, corn chips