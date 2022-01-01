Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Tahoe City

Tahoe City restaurants
Toast

Tahoe City restaurants that serve fish tacos

Fresh Fish Tacos image

 

Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge

1850 west Lake Blvd., tahoe city

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fresh Fish Tacos$19.00
Flour tortillas, cabbage, pico de gallo, tomatillo sauce, tortilla chips, salsa roja.
More about Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge
Jake’s On The Lake Tahoe City image

SEAFOOD

Jake’s On The Lake Tahoe City

780 N Lake Blvd, Tahoe City

Avg 4 (2515 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$22.00
pan-seared mahi mahi, pico de gallo, shaved cabbage, salsa verde, chipotle crema, cilantro, flour tortillas, corn chips
More about Jake’s On The Lake Tahoe City
Mirada image

 

Mirada

760 North Lake Blvd #30, Tahoe City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Taco$15.00
More about Mirada
BT's Fish Tacos image

HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Bridgetender Tavern and Grill

65 West Lake Blvd, Tahoe City

Avg 4.6 (432 reviews)
Takeout
BT's Fish Tacos
beer battered cod, cabbage, tomato and cilantro on flour tortillas, with a side of BT fish taco sauce
More about Bridgetender Tavern and Grill

