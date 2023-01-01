Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Goulash in Tahoe City

Tahoe City restaurants
Tahoe City restaurants that serve goulash

Cedar House Pub at Granlibakken Tahoe

725 Granlibakken Road, Tahoe City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hungarian Beef Goulash$28.00
Our goulash is house-made served in a rich paprika seasoned broth with Spätzle, sour cream, and seasonal vegetables
More about Cedar House Pub at Granlibakken Tahoe
Mediterranean Cafe - 395 North Lake Blvd

395 North Lake Blvd, Tahoe City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Romanian Meatball Soup ( ciorba de perisoare)$14.95
Beef goulash. Served with toasted sourdough and pickles
Bacon, Bell pepper, onion , carrots, onion, celery, parsnip, potatoes, garlic and paprika.
More about Mediterranean Cafe - 395 North Lake Blvd

