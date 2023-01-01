Goulash in Tahoe City
Cedar House Pub at Granlibakken Tahoe
Cedar House Pub at Granlibakken Tahoe
725 Granlibakken Road, Tahoe City
|Hungarian Beef Goulash
|$28.00
Our goulash is house-made served in a rich paprika seasoned broth with Spätzle, sour cream, and seasonal vegetables
Mediterranean Cafe - 395 North Lake Blvd
Mediterranean Cafe - 395 North Lake Blvd
395 North Lake Blvd, Tahoe City
|Romanian Meatball Soup ( ciorba de perisoare)
|$14.95
Beef goulash. Served with toasted sourdough and pickles
Bacon, Bell pepper, onion , carrots, onion, celery, parsnip, potatoes, garlic and paprika.