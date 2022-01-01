Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Tahoe City

Tahoe City restaurants
Toast

Tahoe City restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge

1850 west Lake Blvd., tahoe city

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$19.00
Fresh all natural chicken breast, marinated & grilled, crisp romaine lettuce, asiago cheese, garlic herb focaccia croutons.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.50
fire grilled chicken breast, apple wood smoked bacon, arugula, vine ripened tomatoes, basil pesto aioli, balsamic drizzle, brioche bun, fries
More about Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge
Cedar House Pub at Granlibaken Tahoe image

 

Cedar House Pub at Granlibakken Tahoe

725 Granlibakken Road, Tahoe City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Skewers$19.00
Five marinated chicken skewers with Thai coleslaw & jalapeño vinaigrette
More about Cedar House Pub at Granlibakken Tahoe
Tahoe Tap Haus image

 

Tahoe Tap Haus

475 N Lake Blvd, Tahoe City

Avg 4.2 (311 reviews)
Takeout
Southwest Grilled Chicken Sando$17.00
6 ounce grilled Chicken Breast, Arugula, Peppered Bacon, Cheddar Cheese with our roasted Poblano Ranch dressing all served on a Bianca Bun. (NF)
Grilled Chicken Caesar Sando$16.00
6 ounce grilled Chicken Breast, Arugula, a Parmesan Crisp, and our Hausmade IPA Caesar dressing served on a Bianca bun. (NF)
More about Tahoe Tap Haus

