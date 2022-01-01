Grilled chicken in Tahoe City
Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge
1850 west Lake Blvd., tahoe city
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$19.00
Fresh all natural chicken breast, marinated & grilled, crisp romaine lettuce, asiago cheese, garlic herb focaccia croutons.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$17.50
fire grilled chicken breast, apple wood smoked bacon, arugula, vine ripened tomatoes, basil pesto aioli, balsamic drizzle, brioche bun, fries
Cedar House Pub at Granlibakken Tahoe
725 Granlibakken Road, Tahoe City
|Grilled Chicken Skewers
|$19.00
Five marinated chicken skewers with Thai coleslaw & jalapeño vinaigrette
Tahoe Tap Haus
475 N Lake Blvd, Tahoe City
|Southwest Grilled Chicken Sando
|$17.00
6 ounce grilled Chicken Breast, Arugula, Peppered Bacon, Cheddar Cheese with our roasted Poblano Ranch dressing all served on a Bianca Bun. (NF)
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Sando
|$16.00
6 ounce grilled Chicken Breast, Arugula, a Parmesan Crisp, and our Hausmade IPA Caesar dressing served on a Bianca bun. (NF)