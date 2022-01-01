Grilled chicken sandwiches in Tahoe City
Tahoe City restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
More about Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge
Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge
1850 west Lake Blvd., tahoe city
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$17.50
fire grilled chicken breast, apple wood smoked bacon, arugula, vine ripened tomatoes, basil pesto aioli, balsamic drizzle, brioche bun, fries
More about Cedar House Pub at Granlibakken Tahoe - Located in the main lodge
Cedar House Pub at Granlibakken Tahoe - Located in the main lodge
725 Granlibakken Road, Tahoe City
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$24.00
Chicken breast is grilled and served on a bun with lettuce, red onion, tomato, pickles and mayo. Served with house-made chips and coleslaw.