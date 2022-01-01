Grilled chicken sandwiches in Tahoe City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tahoe City restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge image

 

Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge

1850 west Lake Blvd., tahoe city

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.50
fire grilled chicken breast, apple wood smoked bacon, arugula, vine ripened tomatoes, basil pesto aioli, balsamic drizzle, brioche bun, fries
More about Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge
Cedar House Pub at Granlibaken Tahoe image

 

Cedar House Pub at Granlibakken Tahoe - Located in the main lodge

725 Granlibakken Road, Tahoe City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$24.00
Chicken breast is grilled and served on a bun with lettuce, red onion, tomato, pickles and mayo. Served with house-made chips and coleslaw.
More about Cedar House Pub at Granlibakken Tahoe - Located in the main lodge

