Mahi mahi in Tahoe City

Tahoe City restaurants
Tahoe City restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Item pic

 

Moe's Original BBQ - Tahoe City

700 North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blackened Mahi Sandwich Solo$11.00
Blackened Mahi Filet served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
More about Moe's Original BBQ - Tahoe City
Item pic

 

Cedar House Pub at Granlibakken Tahoe

725 Granlibakken Road, Tahoe City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mahi-Mahi Fish Tacos$20.00
Celebrate Taco Tuesday at Granlibakken with three mahi-mahi fish tacos topped with fresh pico de gallo.
Only available on Tuesdays.
Wine Pairing: Balletto Sauvignon Blanc, Russian River
More about Cedar House Pub at Granlibakken Tahoe

