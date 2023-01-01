Mahi mahi in Tahoe City
Tahoe City restaurants that serve mahi mahi
Moe's Original BBQ - Tahoe City
700 North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City
|Blackened Mahi Sandwich Solo
|$11.00
Blackened Mahi Filet served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
Cedar House Pub at Granlibakken Tahoe
725 Granlibakken Road, Tahoe City
|Mahi-Mahi Fish Tacos
|$20.00
Celebrate Taco Tuesday at Granlibakken with three mahi-mahi fish tacos topped with fresh pico de gallo.
Only available on Tuesdays.
Wine Pairing: Balletto Sauvignon Blanc, Russian River