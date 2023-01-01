Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork ribs in Tahoe City

Tahoe City restaurants
Tahoe City restaurants that serve pork ribs

Cedar House Pub at Granlibakken Tahoe

725 Granlibakken Road, Tahoe City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Midwest BBQ Pork Ribs$26.00
Midwest BBQ pork ribs served with French fries and coleslaw (3 ribs)
Only available Saturdays
Pairing recommendation: Bella Grace 1646 Red Blend, Amador County
More about Cedar House Pub at Granlibakken Tahoe
Item pic

HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Bridgetender Tavern and Grill

65 West Lake Blvd, Tahoe City

Avg 4.6 (432 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Ribs and Fries$18.00
St. Louis style ribs with BBQ sauce and choice of fries
Pork Ribs and Wings and Slaw$19.00
St. Louis style ribs with BBQ sauce and hot, slightly spicy Hawaiian teriyaki or BBQ style wings
Pork Ribs and Wings and Greens$19.00
St. Louis style ribs with BBQ sauce and hot, slightly spicy Hawaiian teriyaki or BBQ style wings
More about Bridgetender Tavern and Grill

