Pork ribs in Tahoe City
Tahoe City restaurants that serve pork ribs
Cedar House Pub at Granlibakken Tahoe
725 Granlibakken Road, Tahoe City
|Midwest BBQ Pork Ribs
|$26.00
Midwest BBQ pork ribs served with French fries and coleslaw (3 ribs)
Only available Saturdays
Pairing recommendation: Bella Grace 1646 Red Blend, Amador County
HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Bridgetender Tavern and Grill
65 West Lake Blvd, Tahoe City
|Pork Ribs and Fries
|$18.00
St. Louis style ribs with BBQ sauce and choice of fries
|Pork Ribs and Wings and Slaw
|$19.00
St. Louis style ribs with BBQ sauce and hot, slightly spicy Hawaiian teriyaki or BBQ style wings
|Pork Ribs and Wings and Greens
|$19.00
St. Louis style ribs with BBQ sauce and hot, slightly spicy Hawaiian teriyaki or BBQ style wings