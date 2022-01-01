Salmon in Tahoe City
Tahoe City restaurants that serve salmon
Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge
1850 west Lake Blvd., tahoe city
|Sesame Salmon Rice Bowl
|$29.00
Sustainably raised salmon, brown jasmine rice, pickled carrots, kimchi, edamame, citrus ponzu sauce on side
SEAFOOD
Jake’s On The Lake Tahoe City
780 N Lake Blvd, Tahoe City
|King Salmon
|$48.00
Seasonally sourced salmon with garlic mashed potatoes, heirloom spinach, cherry tomato, champagne miso sauce, tomato vinaigrette, basil oil
|Lomi Lomi Salmon
|$23.00
house-cured, onion, tomato, avocado, cucumber, wonton chips