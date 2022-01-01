Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Tahoe City

Tahoe City restaurants
Tahoe City restaurants that serve salmon

Sesame Salmon Rice Bowl image

 

Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge

1850 west Lake Blvd., tahoe city

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sesame Salmon Rice Bowl$29.00
Sustainably raised salmon, brown jasmine rice, pickled carrots, kimchi, edamame, citrus ponzu sauce on side
More about Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge
Jake’s On The Lake Tahoe City image

SEAFOOD

Jake’s On The Lake Tahoe City

780 N Lake Blvd, Tahoe City

Avg 4 (2515 reviews)
Takeout
King Salmon$48.00
Seasonally sourced salmon with garlic mashed potatoes, heirloom spinach, cherry tomato, champagne miso sauce, tomato vinaigrette, basil oil
Lomi Lomi Salmon$23.00
house-cured, onion, tomato, avocado, cucumber, wonton chips
More about Jake’s On The Lake Tahoe City
Item pic

 

The Dam Cafe

55 W Lake Blvd, Tahoe City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SALMON & CREAM CHEESE BAGEL$14.95
NEW ITEM! TRY OUR SMOKED SALMON AND CREAM CHEESE BAGEL. SERVED OPEN FACE WITH CREAM CHEESE, SMOKED SLAMON, CUCUMBERS, RED ONION AND A SPRINKLE OF DILL, ON A TOASTED PLAIN OR EVERYTHING BAGEL
More about The Dam Cafe

