Sweet potato fries in Tahoe City

Tahoe City restaurants
Tahoe City restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Item pic

 

Tahoe Fuller's

950 North Lake Blvd, Tahoe City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Waffle Fries- sweet potato$7.00
Sweet potato waffle fries with salt
More about Tahoe Fuller's
Tahoe Tap Haus image

 

Tahoe Tap Haus

475 N Lake Blvd, Tahoe City

Avg 4.2 (311 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Loaded Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$15.00
Basket of fried Sweet Potato Waffle Fries topped with cotija cheese, lime crema, Mean Green sauce, and green onion. (GF/NF/VEG)
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$12.00
Basket of Sweet Potato Waffle Fries served with Sriracha Aioli
More about Tahoe Tap Haus

