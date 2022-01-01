Tacos in Tahoe City
Tahoe City restaurants that serve tacos
Granlibakken Resort - Food Truck
725 Granlibakken Road, Tahoe City
|3 Taco Special
|$9.50
Three Tacos served with a side of rice and beans.
|Street Tacos
|$2.50
Authentic Street Tacos with your choice of Meat.
Beef - Topped with onion & cilantro
shredded chicken - topped with onion and cilantro
Al Pastor- pineapple, onion, cilantro
Vegan - Soy Curl (Non-GMO) - lettuce onion cilantro
Rusty's Kitchen at Granlibakken Tahoe
725 Granlibakken Road, Tahoe City
|Two Street Tacos
|$7.00
Two street tacos with your choice of beef (carne asada) or chicken topped with onions and cilantro. Served with red or green salsa
Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge
1850 west Lake Blvd., tahoe city
|Fresh Fish Tacos
|$19.00
Flour tortillas, cabbage, pico de gallo, tomatillo sauce, tortilla chips, salsa roja.
SEAFOOD
Jake’s On The Lake Tahoe City
780 N Lake Blvd, Tahoe City
|Filet Aloha Tacos
|$22.00
coconut tamari glaze, pineapple salsa, siracha aioli, shaved cabbage, organic corn tortillas, fries
|Fish Tacos
|$22.00
pan-seared mahi mahi, pico de gallo, shaved cabbage, salsa verde, chipotle crema, cilantro, flour tortillas, corn chips
Mirada
760 North Lake Blvd #30, Tahoe City
|Carnitas Tacos
|$15.00
|Diablo Shrimp Tacos
|$16.00
|Crispy Chicken Taco
|$15.00
HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Bridgetender Tavern and Grill
65 West Lake Blvd, Tahoe City
|Authentic Mexican Tacos
your choice of carne asada, chicken or pork, cilantro and onion on corn tortillas, with chips and salsa
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$17.00
shredded lettuce, chicken, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onion and black olives in a flour tortilla shell, with a side of sour cream and salsa
|BT's Fish Tacos
beer battered cod, cabbage, tomato and cilantro on flour tortillas, with a side of BT fish taco sauce