Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Tahoe City

Go
Tahoe City restaurants
Toast

Tahoe City restaurants that serve tacos

Granlibakken Resort - Food Truck image

 

Granlibakken Resort - Food Truck

725 Granlibakken Road, Tahoe City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
3 Taco Special$9.50
Three Tacos served with a side of rice and beans.
Street Tacos$2.50
Authentic Street Tacos with your choice of Meat.
Beef - Topped with onion & cilantro
shredded chicken - topped with onion and cilantro
Al Pastor- pineapple, onion, cilantro
Vegan - Soy Curl (Non-GMO) - lettuce onion cilantro
More about Granlibakken Resort - Food Truck
Granlibakken Resort - Rusty's Kitchen image

 

Rusty's Kitchen at Granlibakken Tahoe

725 Granlibakken Road, Tahoe City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Two Street Tacos$7.00
Two street tacos with your choice of beef (carne asada) or chicken topped with onions and cilantro. Served with red or green salsa
More about Rusty's Kitchen at Granlibakken Tahoe
Fresh Fish Tacos image

 

Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge

1850 west Lake Blvd., tahoe city

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fresh Fish Tacos$19.00
Flour tortillas, cabbage, pico de gallo, tomatillo sauce, tortilla chips, salsa roja.
More about Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge
Jake’s On The Lake Tahoe City image

SEAFOOD

Jake’s On The Lake Tahoe City

780 N Lake Blvd, Tahoe City

Avg 4 (2515 reviews)
Takeout
Filet Aloha Tacos$22.00
coconut tamari glaze, pineapple salsa, siracha aioli, shaved cabbage, organic corn tortillas, fries
Fish Tacos$22.00
pan-seared mahi mahi, pico de gallo, shaved cabbage, salsa verde, chipotle crema, cilantro, flour tortillas, corn chips
More about Jake’s On The Lake Tahoe City
Mirada image

 

Mirada

760 North Lake Blvd #30, Tahoe City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carnitas Tacos$15.00
Diablo Shrimp Tacos$16.00
Crispy Chicken Taco$15.00
More about Mirada
Authentic Mexican Tacos image

HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Bridgetender Tavern and Grill

65 West Lake Blvd, Tahoe City

Avg 4.6 (432 reviews)
Takeout
Authentic Mexican Tacos
your choice of carne asada, chicken or pork, cilantro and onion on corn tortillas, with chips and salsa
Chicken Taco Salad$17.00
shredded lettuce, chicken, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onion and black olives in a flour tortilla shell, with a side of sour cream and salsa
BT's Fish Tacos
beer battered cod, cabbage, tomato and cilantro on flour tortillas, with a side of BT fish taco sauce
More about Bridgetender Tavern and Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Tahoe City

Croissants

Chili

Fish Tacos

Street Tacos

Chicken Salad

Cheeseburgers

Hummus

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Tahoe City to explore

Reno

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Sparks

No reviews yet

Truckee

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Placerville

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Grass Valley

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Colfax

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Reno

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (227 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (527 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston