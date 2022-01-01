Tahoe Mountain Club - PJ's
Casual cuisine with a side of panoramic views.
Expect the best of the region's harvest to be reflected in the flavor and freshness of your plate. Our carefully designed menu features small plates to share with friends and carefully crafted mains boasting with flavor. Join us daily in the summer for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
11406 Henness Road
Location
Truckee CA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
