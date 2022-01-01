Go
Tahoe Mountain Club - PJ's

Casual cuisine with a side of panoramic views.
Expect the best of the region's harvest to be reflected in the flavor and freshness of your plate. Our carefully designed menu features small plates to share with friends and carefully crafted mains boasting with flavor. Join us daily in the summer for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

11406 Henness Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ahi Poke$15.00
Pickled ginger, wakame, avocado, green onion, cucumbers, yuzu ponzu sauce, wonton chips
Tomato Bruschetta$10.00
Heirloom Tomatoes, olive oil, basil, balsamic reduction, roasted garlic on ciabatta crostini
Chicken Bowl$15.00
Mary's organic chicken, basmati rice, peach relish, toasted almonds, bean sprouts, sweet and sour glaze
Vegan Singapore Bowl$16.00
Spicy curried rice noodles, soy curls, green onion, bell peppers, bean sprouts, carrots, cabbage, basil, cilantro, lime
Tri-tip French Dip$18.00
Horseradish cheddar, sauteed mushrooms & onions, rosemary au jus, french bread
Ahi Poke Bowl$19.00
Pickled ginger, wakame, avocado, green onion, cucumbers, yuzu ponzu sauce, white rice
Build Your Own Burger$16.00
Pick your bun, protein, style
Seafood Tacos$16.00
Battered or grilled fish or sauteed shrimp, cilantro lime slaw, pepita dressing, pico de gallo, corn tortillas, black bean dip, chips
Turkey Melt$15.00
Guacamole, bacon, cheddar cheese, cranberry aioli, sourdough or multi grain bread
Location

Truckee CA

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
