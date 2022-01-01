Tahoe Tavern & Grill

Driftwood Cafe - Lake Tahoe

No reviews yet

The Driftwood Cafe is a family-friendly, cozy, home-style cafe specializing in delicious and creative breakfast and lunch items. Come join us!

We pride ourselves on a special breakfast experience with omelets, eggs Benedict, potato pancakes, buttermilk pancakes and waffles, sandwiches, burgers, homemade soups, black bean chicken chili, fresh squeezed orange juice, and locally roasted coffee. Click on the menu items to the right to see what we have to offer.

