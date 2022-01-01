Tahpas 529

Go
A lively modern spanish and mediterranean restaurant with unique specialties from around the globe.
Spanish wines, and micro brews from the area will transport you to the amazing tapas-bar tradition of the small-plate dining. From jamón Ibérico, patatas bravas to pimientos de padrón and camarones al ajillo, we will bring you the essence of Spain into Melrose.

529 Franklin Street

Popular Items

Caccio e Pepe Salad$14.00
Frisse, kale, baby heirloom tomatoes, pecorino, fermented celery, orange vinaigrette
Burrata Board$16.00
Black truffle Burrata, Jamon Serrano, grilled French baguette
Bistec 529$39.00
Grilled Marinated 12 oz sirlon steak, escalivada, patatas, chimichurri sauce
Parrillada Mixta$49.00
Grilled chorizo, marinated chicken, sirloin steak, grilled shrimp, patatas bravas, seasonal vegetables (serves 2 to 3ppl)
Churrasquito$14.00
Grilled skirt steak with chimichurri sauce
Ceviche Criollo$16.00
Shrimp, leche tigre, coconut milk, rocoto, passion fruit, mixed peppers, sweet potato
Tuna tartar$18.00
Fresh ahi tuna, pickled ginger, ponzu vinaigrette, fresh mango, mint,cucumber, honey citrus
Paella Ciega (allow an extra 30 min)$35.00
Bomba rice, mussels, calamari, shrimp, clams, sea scallops
Paella Vegetariana (allow an extra 30)$29.00
Brussels, onion, zuchinni, squash, mixed mushrooms, sun dried tomatoes, seasonal vegetables, saffron rice
Basket of Hand cut Fries$6.00
Location

529 Franklin Street

Melrose MA

Sunday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
