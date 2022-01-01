Tai Me Up
Authentic Thai Cuisine
301 Bridge Street
Popular Items
Location
301 Bridge Street
Phoenixville PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sedona Taphouse
Sedona Taphouse is a place to connect with others, enjoy an incredible dining experience and learn about finely crafted beers and wines from around the world! Our menu is inspired by Southwest cuisine and changes throughout the year to encompass seasonality.
TD Alfredo's Pizzeria
Enjoy!!!!
Vintner's Table By Folino Estate Winery
Wine Tasting & Salumeria Bar Serving award-winning wine, delicious cheeses, and charcuterie boards
Paloma's
Modern European Cuisine. Sustainable and Quality ingredients finessed by our Executive Chef Chris Siropaides, Executive Sous Chef Chris Riordan, and Pastry Chef Victoria Fifer.