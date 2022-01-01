Go
Tai Me Up

Authentic Thai Cuisine

301 Bridge Street

Popular Items

Spicy Pad Thai$14.00
Spicy version of traditional Pad Thai stir-fried rice noodles with choice of meat, egg bean sprouts, bell peppers, carrot, onions, basil leaves and topped with ground peanuts.
Spring Rolls$7.00
Shredded vegetables and cellophane noodles wrapped in crispy rice paper, fried golden brown, served with pineapple chili sauce. Gluten Free
Pineapple Fried Rice$14.00
Fried rice with egg, cashew nuts, fresh pineapple, scallions and carrot with curry powder.
Dungeness Crab Rangoon$8.00
Crispy wontons filled with dungeness crab meat, cream cheese and onions. Served with our homemade plum dipping sauce. Gluten Free
Pork Dumplings$7.00
Golden fried or steamed. Marinated ground pork, fresh water, chestnut, minced onion in wonton.
Drunken Noodles$14.00
The 2 most famous dish!! Stir-fried flat noodles, bell peppers, onions, basil leaves in chef special sauce.
Pad See You$14.00
Flat noodles with egg, broccoli and carrot in a sweet soy sauce.
Pad Thai$14.00
Most popular Thai dish!! Rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, scallions and ground peanuts in a homemade tamarind sauce.
Thai Hot Fries (V)$7.00
Potato fry. Thai spice, scallion, cilantro, red onion, bell pepper, peanuts and fried garlic. Gluten Free
Thai Fried Rice$14.00
Fried rice with egg, onions, scallions and carrots in brown sauce.
Location

Phoenixville PA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
