Go
Toast

Taiki

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

134 Nevins Street • $$$

Avg 4.5 (84 reviews)

Popular Items

Salmon Cucumber Roll$9.00
Edamame$7.00
Roasted in garlic oil
Toro Scallion Roll$14.00
Scottish Salmon$8.00
2 pcs
Miso Soup$4.00
Tofu, wakame seaweeds, scallion
Sushi$60.00
10 pcs
Toro Tartare$22.00
Crispy rice
Yellowtail Scallion Roll$9.00
Scallop$12.00
2 pcs
Tuna Roll$9.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Formal
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

134 Nevins Street

Brooklyn NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Maya Taqueria

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy!

Morgan's Bbq-Tiny’s

No reviews yet

Barbecue at it’s Best!

VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies

No reviews yet

Brooklyn's oldest and BESTt Latin Vegan munchies spot since 2006!
Recipes by the Carabaño brothers, frrom crispy Chicharrones to Empanadas to stuffed Burritos!!
(As seen on CBS, Telemundo & "Good Day NY")

Hot Dog Factory

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston