Taikin Asian Cuisine

Taikin means "good fortune" in Japanese, which is closely related with the Tanuki; a mythological animal of the Japanese folklore that people usually place in their business and homes to attract good fortune. With a world-class chef cooking prime cuisine, Taikin is a fusion of Japanese flavors with Latin twists.



SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

7450 NW 104th Avenue • $$