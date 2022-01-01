Go
Toast

Taikin Asian Cuisine

Taikin means "good fortune" in Japanese, which is closely related with the Tanuki; a mythological animal of the Japanese folklore that people usually place in their business and homes to attract good fortune. With a world-class chef cooking prime cuisine, Taikin is a fusion of Japanese flavors with Latin twists.

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

7450 NW 104th Avenue • $$

Avg 4.4 (1119 reviews)

Popular Items

Miami Roll$22.00
Shrimp, Fresh Salmon, Kani Osaki, Tobiko, Cheese Cream, Tempura flakes.
Crunchy Rice Pizza$15.00
Smoked Salmon, Scallion, Avocado, Tobiko, Sesame Seeds, Spicy Mayo
Irenko Roll$26.00
Kani Osaki, Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Eel, Sweet Plantain, Scallions, Truffle Oil, Spicy Shrimp and avocado on top
Options$39.00
Neptuno$19.00
Kani Osaki, Wakame, Wild Tuna, Scottish Salmon, Tobiko, House Mayo
Alaska Roll$12.00
Scottish Salmon, Avocado, Cream Cheese
2 x $32 Our Favorite Plates$32.00
Volcano Roll$24.00
Chipotle Neptuno, Green onions, Katsuo Mirin Furikake, Tobiko.
Inside: Crispy Shrimp, Cheese Cream, Eel.
Taikin Bomb$22.00
Scottish Salmon, Avocado, Chives, Wild Tuna on Top, Truffle Carpaccio, Truffle Caviar, Ponzu (8 pieces)
Nippon Antojitos$14.00
Crispy Shrimp wrapped in Plantain
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

Location

7450 NW 104th Avenue

Doral FL

Sunday11:45 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:30 pm
Monday11:45 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:45 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:45 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday11:45 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Vicky Bakery Doral

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

58 gourmet

No reviews yet

We are a bakery with a fusion of the traditional French bakery and the best of the venezuelan flavors, everything here is baked every four hours to complete your paladar expectations

El Arabito Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sokai Sushi Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston