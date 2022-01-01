Tail-Gators Brews & Grill
Established 2014. We are a family friendly restaraunt & Sports bar. Not your average bar when it comes to our food. We pride ourselves on making everything in house! Our menu ranges from wings, nachos, burgers, sandwiches, wraps, salads, ribs, steaks, fish and pasta. 23 large TV's for watching your favorite teams. Outside patio area is dog friendly. Come check us out, you won't be disappointed.
464 Southeast Port St Lucie Boulevard
Location
464 Southeast Port St Lucie Boulevard
Port St Lucie FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Don's Pizzeria
Proudly Family owned and operated Pizza House with Authentic Salad and Pizza.
Fratelli's Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!
Estella’s Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!
Ruffinos Italian Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!