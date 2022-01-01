Go
TailGate Brewery

Open for dine-in, as well as takeout, curbside, and delivery! Thanks for supporting your local brewery!

811 Gallatin Avenue

Popular Items

Large Garlic Knockers$14.99
Our house-made dough stuffed with fresh garlic and mozzarella - tied in a knot.
16" Large Build Your Own$20.99
Southwestern Salad$13.99
Chopped romaine lettuce, taco seasoned chicken, corn and black bean salsa, cheddar Monterey cheese blend, red onion, tortilla chips and avocado
12" Medium Build Your Own$15.99
Small Traditional Wings$8.99
1/2 lb of our traditional bone-in wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
Small Garlic Knockers$10.99
Our house-made dough stuffed with fresh garlic and mozzarella - tied in a knot.
8" Small Build Your Own$9.99
Side of Ranch$0.99
Small Boneless Wings$8.99
1/2 lb of our boneless wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
Small House Salad$5.99
Chopped romaine lettuce, shredded mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, red onion, green peppers, and croutons
Location

Nashville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
