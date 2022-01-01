TailGate Brewery
Open for dine-in, as well as takeout, curbside, and delivery! Thanks for supporting your local brewery!
811 Gallatin Avenue
Popular Items
Location
811 Gallatin Avenue
Nashville TN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hearts
We are an Australian inspired cafe/restaurant. We specialise in all-day breakfast, brunch and lunch, excellent coffee and tasty cocktails - Hearts
Pelican & Pig
Come in and enjoy!
Nomzilla! sushi et cetera
15% gratuity automatically added to orders over $100
Florence pizza & pasta
Thanks for stopping by