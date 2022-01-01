TailGate Brewery
Open for dine-in, as well as takeout, curbside, and delivery! Thanks for supporting your local brewery!
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
7300 Charlotte Pike • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7300 Charlotte Pike
Nashville TN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
VFW Post 1970
Come in and enjoy!
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social
Come in and enjoy!
Desano Pizzeria- Bellevue
From the minute you step into one of our restaurants and see the grand WOOD-BURNING OVENS and MASTER PIZZA MAKERS, you realize this is more than just another pizza joint – it’s a culinary event.
At DeSano Pizzeria, we follow the STRICT GUIDELINES of the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (VPN), preserving the centuries old CRAFT of making AUTHENTIC Neapolitan pizza.
Roze Pony
Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, Coffee, Cocktails & Grab&Go!