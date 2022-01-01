Go
Toast

TailGate Brewery

Open for dine-in, as well as takeout, curbside, and delivery! Thanks for supporting your local brewery!

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

7300 Charlotte Pike • $$

Avg 4.5 (596 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Garlic Knockers$14.99
Our house-made dough stuffed with fresh garlic and mozzarella - tied in a knot.
Small Garlic Knockers$10.99
Our house-made dough stuffed with fresh garlic and mozzarella - tied in a knot.
Small House Salad$5.99
Chopped romaine lettuce, shredded mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, red onion, green peppers, and croutons
Large Traditional Wings$15.99
1 lb of our traditional bone-in wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
16" Large Build Your Own$21.99
Side of Ranch$0.99
12" Medium Build Your Own$15.99
Cobb Salad$13.99
Chopped romaine lettuce, bacon, tomato, avocado, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, grilled chicken
8" Small Build Your Own$9.99
Pretzel Bites$8.99
Baked pretzel bites served with your choice of a side of mustard or hot nacho cheese.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

7300 Charlotte Pike

Nashville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

VFW Post 1970

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Desano Pizzeria- Bellevue

No reviews yet

From the minute you step into one of our restaurants and see the grand WOOD-BURNING OVENS and MASTER PIZZA MAKERS, you realize this is more than just another pizza joint – it’s a culinary event.
At DeSano Pizzeria, we follow the STRICT GUIDELINES of the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (VPN), preserving the centuries old CRAFT of making AUTHENTIC Neapolitan pizza.

Roze Pony

No reviews yet

Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, Coffee, Cocktails & Grab&Go!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston