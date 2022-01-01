TailGate Brewery
Open for dine-in, as well as takeout, curbside, and delivery! Thanks for supporting your local brewery!
1538 Demonbreun Street
Popular Items
Location
1538 Demonbreun Street
Nashville TN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Electric Jane
Order for pick up and enjoy asap!
Delivery is only available to Infinity Music Row at this time.
The Catbird Seat
Come in and enjoy!
Thai Esane Nashville
1520 Division st. Nashville, Tn. 37203
Come in and enjoy!
Roundabout Market & Cafe
Located on the Music Row roundabout in the Roundabout Plaza Building with a beautiful view of Musica! Many grab & go food, snack and sundry items as well as made to order sandwiches, smoothies, and coffees.