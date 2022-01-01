Go
  • Parker
  • Tailgate Tavern & Grill

Tailgate Tavern & Grill

We are a sports and entertainment bar and restaurants featuring top quality food, service, and the best entertainment in Colorado. Live bands Wednesday thru Sunday. The best and biggest patio in Douglas County.

SEAFOOD • GRILL

19552 Mainstreet • $$

Avg 4.1 (990 reviews)

Popular Items

Smokin' Joe$11.25
Bacon, BBQ sauce, and Cheddar cheese
Question Mark$11.75
With applewood smoked bacon, Monterey Jack cheese and guacamole
Fish Fry Friday$12.95
Beer battered True Alaskan Cod served with a cup of clam chowder and choice of two sides, tartare sauce, lemon. Available every Friday!
Cheese Burger$11.25
Our hand pattied certified Angus ground beef burger topped with a cheese of your choice
Basket of French Fries$4.25
Hot, crisp, golden and delicious
20 Wings$20.95
Our award winning chicken wings tossed in a homemade sauce of your choice. Served with carrots and celery sticks and ranch or blue cheese
Side Ranch$0.25
10 Wings$11.25
Our award winning chicken wings tossed in a homemade sauce of your choice. Served with carrots and celery sticks and ranch or blue cheese
Margarita$6.50
Thursday Prime Rib$14.95
14 ounce Slow roasted Angus prime rib served with choice of garden salad or caesar and any side dish including baked potato.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

19552 Mainstreet

Parker CO

Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

