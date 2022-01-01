Go
Toast

Tailgaters

Welcome to Locally Owned Tailgaters. We offer Burgers, Chicken, Sandwiches, Appetizers, Kids Meals, & Dessert.

6355 Elm Street - Suite C

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bone-In Wings$11.99
Bone-In Chicken Wings Plain or Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce : BBQ, Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Gater Sauce, Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper Dry Rub, Cajun Dry Rub, Ranch Dry Rub.
Boneless Wings$10.99
Boneless Chicken Wings Plain or Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce : BBQ, Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Gater Sauce, Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper Dry Rub, Cajun Dry Rub, Ranch Dry Rub.
Honky Tonk$11.99
1/2lb Burger, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce & 2 Onion Rings
Cheeseburger$9.49
1/2lb Burger, Cheese (American, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Provolone, or Swiss)
Bacon Cheeseburger$10.49
1/2lb Burger, Bacon and Cheese (American, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Provolone, or Swiss)
Chicken Bacon Ranch$11.99
Bakery Kaiser Bun or Wrap, Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Homemade Ranch Dressing
Side Seasoned Sour Cream$0.50
Jalapeno Poppers$9.99
Baked Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers with Cream Cheese Blend
Club$10.99
White or Wheat Toast, Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo
Wontons$8.99
Wontons, Our Special Cream Cheese Blend & Jalapenos Served with Our Spicy Raspberry Sauce.
See full menu

Location

6355 Elm Street - Suite C

North Branch MN

Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Merchants Cafe

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Muddy Cow - North Branch

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Norman Quacks Chophouse

No reviews yet

Norman Quack's is a family owned and operated discount chophouse. Normans boasts an expansive menu with something for everyone (even the kids menu has almost 20 choices)!! All food is fresh and made from scratch.
PLEASE NOTE:
If you do not see an option to modify an item how you would like on the online ordering platform, please call the restaurant to place your order and we would be happy to assist live and in stereo! (651) 982-6777 or (651) 464-0084
**Allergy Information**
Please understand that while we will do our level best to accommodate noted allergies, our kitchen has no allergen-specific cooking equipment and we cannot guarantee any allergen-free food. Please assess your own risk.
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Cascade Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Great Food, Great Drinks , Great Times

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston