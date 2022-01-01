Go
Tailor Nashville is a space created to make you feel like family—with warmth, love, and dinner inspired by Culinary Creator, Vivek Surti’s South Asian American menu.
We welcome you to join us for a meal in our home.
Reservations are available for dinner Thursday-Sunday.
**Please email: hi@tailornashville.com in order to make a reservation to redeem your gift card.

1300B 3rd Ave N • $$$$

Avg 4.6 (168 reviews)

Upscale
Formal
Romantic
Cozy
Seating
Groups
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
1300B 3rd Ave N

Nashville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
