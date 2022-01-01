Tailor Nashville is a space created to make you feel like family—with warmth, love, and dinner inspired by Culinary Creator, Vivek Surti’s South Asian American menu.

We welcome you to join us for a meal in our home.

Reservations are available for dinner Thursday-Sunday.

**Please email: hi@tailornashville.com in order to make a reservation to redeem your gift card.



1300B 3rd Ave N • $$$$