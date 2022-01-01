Tailor Nashville
Tailor Nashville is a space created to make you feel like family—with warmth, love, and dinner inspired by Culinary Creator, Vivek Surti’s South Asian American menu.
We welcome you to join us for a meal in our home.
Reservations are available for dinner Thursday-Sunday.
**Please email: hi@tailornashville.com in order to make a reservation to redeem your gift card.
1300B 3rd Ave N • $$$$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1300B 3rd Ave N
Nashville TN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
