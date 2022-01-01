Go
Banner picView gallery

Tailormade hookah loungeInc - 32478 Gratiot Ave

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

32478 Gratiot Ave

Roseville, MI 48066

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

32478 Gratiot Ave, Roseville MI 48066

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Dooleys Roseville
orange starNo Reviews
32500 Gratiot Ave Roseville, MI 48066
View restaurantnext
Ms. Mary’s and Pete Too - Clinton Twp
orange starNo Reviews
34010 Gratiot Ave Clinton Twp, MI 48035
View restaurantnext
Shores Tequileria
orange starNo Reviews
31230 Harper Ave Saint Clair Shores, MI 48082
View restaurantnext
Detroit Wing Company - Roseville
orange starNo Reviews
31831 Gratiot Ave Roseville, MI 48066
View restaurantnext
Gratiot Huddle - 31327 Gratiot
orange star3.9 • 219
31327 Gratiot Roseville, MI 48066
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob - Roseville
orange star4.5 • 405
31503 Gratiot Ave Roseville, MI 48066
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Roseville

National Coney Island - 12 & Groesbeck
orange star4.5 • 3,365
28901 Groesbeck Roseville, MI 48066
View restaurantnext
National Coney Island - Masonic
orange star4.5 • 3,365
32088 Gratiot Roseville, MI 48066
View restaurantnext
National Coney Island - 11 & Gratiot
orange star4.5 • 3,365
27027 Gratiot Roseville, MI 48066
View restaurantnext
Stonewood Smokehouse Bar & BBQ
orange star4.0 • 545
28775 Utica Rd Roseville, MI 48066
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob - Roseville
orange star4.5 • 405
31503 Gratiot Ave Roseville, MI 48066
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Roseville

Fraser

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Saint Clair Shores

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Harper Woods

No reviews yet

Clinton Township

No reviews yet

Mount Clemens

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Sterling Heights

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Grosse Pointe

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Tailormade hookah loungeInc - 32478 Gratiot Ave

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston