Go
Toast

The Tailor's Son

Come in and enjoy!

2049 Fillmore Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

2049 Fillmore Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

tacobar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Woodhouse Fish Co

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Roam Artisan Burgers

No reviews yet

MADE FRESH WITH MINDFUL INGREDIENTS

Noosh

No reviews yet

Noosh is excited to create a definition for fine casual, quick service dining. We look to elevate food, service, hospitality, and the aesthetic in the casual dining space! Visit us on Caviar, Doordash, and Grubhub for Delivery and Open table to make a reservation

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston