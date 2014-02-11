Tail Up Goat
Items can be picked up 2/11-2/14.
We can only honor the pick up date selected at check out.
A 22% service fee will be added to all orders.
All sales are final.
1827 Adams Mill Road, NW • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1827 Adams Mill Road, NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The Diner
Open for carryout from 5pm - 9pm
Must be 21 or older to purchase alcohol. Please present proper ID upon pickup. Cocktails are served without ice for your home enjoyment. All alcohol purchases include one of our famous mini brownies.
Reveler's Hour
Come in and enjoy!
Lucky Buns - AdMo
Come in and enjoy!
Johnny Pistolas
Come in and enjoy!