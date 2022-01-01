Taim
Highly acclaimed Tel-Aviv inspired vegetartian/vegan fast casual restaurant serving delicious pitas, salads, platters along with a variety of mezze, fries and smoothies all made from scratch every day.
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
75 Maiden Lane • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
75 Maiden Lane
New York NY
|Sunday
|2:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|2:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|2:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|2:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|2:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|2:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|2:00 am - 1:59 am
