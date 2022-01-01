Go
Highly acclaimed Tel-Aviv inspired vegetartian/vegan fast casual restaurant serving delicious pitas, salads, platters along with a variety of mezze, fries and smoothies all made from scratch every day.

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

75 Maiden Lane • $

Avg 4.4 (418 reviews)

Casual
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Catering
Takeout

75 Maiden Lane

New York NY

Sunday2:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday2:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday2:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday2:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday2:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday2:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday2:00 am - 1:59 am
