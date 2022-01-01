Go
Toast

Taim

Highly acclaimed Tel-Aviv inspired vegetartian/vegan fast casual restaurant serving delicious pitas, salads, platters along with a variety of mezze, fries and smoothies all made from scratch every day.

1065 Wisconsin Avenue NW

No reviews yet

Location

1065 Wisconsin Avenue NW

Washington DC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Church Hall

No reviews yet

Church Hall is a cavernous self-serve watering hole for drinks & elevated pub fare with communal seating, fire places & numerous TVs

Baked & Wired

No reviews yet

Place an advance special order for your favorite Baked&Wired goodies!

Blues Alley Jazz

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy some great jazz and great food!

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

No reviews yet

Now open in Georgetown! Enjoy delicious Maine lobster rolls in a casual setting at the heart of it all on the corner of Wisconsin and M!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston