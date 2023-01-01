Go
Main picView gallery

Taim - Plainview

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

397 S Oyster Bay Road

Plainview, NY 11803

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

397 S Oyster Bay Road, Plainview NY 11803

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

399 S Oyster Bay Road - NY, Plainview [27]
orange starNo Reviews
399 S Oyster Bay Road Plainview, NY 11803
View restaurantnext
Sawasdee Thai Elevated
orange star4.3 • 1,201
395 S Oyster Bay Road Plainview, NY 11803
View restaurantnext
Greek Xpress - Plainview (437 S Oyster Bay Rd)
orange starNo Reviews
437 South Oyster Bay Road Plainview, NY 11803
View restaurantnext
Mario's Ristorante & Pizzeria
orange star4.4 • 398
635 Old Country rd Plainview, NY 11803
View restaurantnext
Francesco's Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
131 Central Park Road Plainview, NY 11803
View restaurantnext
Morrison's - 430 Woodbury Road
orange star4.2 • 1,354
430 Woodbury Road Plainview, NY 11803
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Plainview

Morrison's - 430 Woodbury Road
orange star4.2 • 1,354
430 Woodbury Road Plainview, NY 11803
View restaurantnext
Sawasdee Thai Elevated
orange star4.3 • 1,201
395 S Oyster Bay Road Plainview, NY 11803
View restaurantnext
Mario's Ristorante & Pizzeria
orange star4.4 • 398
635 Old Country rd Plainview, NY 11803
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Plainview

Woodbury

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Hicksville

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Melville

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Farmingdale

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Huntington Station

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Westbury

No reviews yet

Oyster Bay

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

East Meadow

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Massapequa Park

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Taim - Plainview

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston