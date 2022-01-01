Go
Tainos Bakery

Cadena de panaderías puertorriqueñas en la Florida central

2140 Whisper Lakes Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (323 reviews)

Farina COMBO$2.49
Make your favorite sandwich a combo meal by pairing it with with a small-sized cream of wheat and a drink for this small upcharge.
Hash Brown$1.49
The classic breakfast side favorite.
Pina Colada$3.50
Mofongo Carne Frita$10.99
A Puerto Rican favorite, Fried pork chunks accompanied by mashed green plantains. Get it with our chicken broth on the side.
Jamon Queso Huevo$5.99
Our premium sandwich ham with one whole egg added to your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Provolone or Edam (Bola) in between your choice of bread: sourdough (Agua), Midnight (Eggy sweet and long roll (Medianoche), Wheat (Integral) or Mallorca (eggy sweet round roll).
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

2140 Whisper Lakes Blvd

orlando FL

Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
