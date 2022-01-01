Go
Toast

Taishoken

Founded in 1951, Taishoken is a shop specialized in Ramen and Tsukemen. The San Mateo location will Taishoken’s first shop in America.

47 E 4th Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tokusei Tsukemen$18.00
Cold thick noodle and rich dipping soup made with pork, chicken, dried anchovy, and dried bonito. All tsukemen comes with pork chashu, menma banboo shoots, nori seaweed and green onion. *Contains buckwheat
It also includes Jidori soft boiled egg and sous-vide Berkshire pork chashu.
Tsukemen is cold thick noodles with hot fish-flavored dipping soup. Please don’t dump soup over the noodles; just dip it.
Deep Fried Gyoza$5.00
4 pieces of deep fried gyoza with special soy sauce.
Ramen$13.00
Our signature ramen, topped with roast pork chashu.
Also topped with green onion, sesame seed, nori seaweed, and kikurage mushrooms.
Ajitama Spicy Ramen$16.00
Our new spicy ramen. Ajitama version topped with roast pork chashu and ajitama.
Also topped with green onion, spicy pork miso, nori seaweed and kikurage mushrooms.
Yuzu Shio Ramen (vegetable)$15.00
Our signature Yuzu Shio Ramen, Made with clear kelp and shiitake mushroom broth topped with fried tofu, mitsuba herb, green onion, nori seaweed and kikurage mushrooms.
Niku Spicy Ramen$18.00
Our new spicy ramen. Niku version topped with 2x chashu and ajitama.
Also topped with green onion, spicy pork miso, nori seaweed and kikurage mushrooms.
Ajitama Ramen$15.00
Our signature ramen. Ajitama version topped with roast pork chashu and ajitama.
Also topped with green onion, sesame seed, nori seaweed, and kikurage mushrooms.
Omiyage Tsukemen$32.00
Our signature Tsukemen in DIY meal kit form! One set comes with 4x noodles and 4x soup base.
Tokusei Ramen$17.00
Our signature ramen. Tokusei version topped with rare chashu, roast pork chashu, and ajitama.
Also topped with green onion, sesame seed, nori seaweed, and kikurage mushrooms.
Ajitama Tsukemen$16.00
Cold thick noodle and rich dipping soup made with pork, chicken, dried anchovy, and dried bonito. All tsukemen comes with pork chashu, menma banboo shoots, nori seaweed and green onion. *Contains buckwheat.
It also includes Jidori soft boiled egg.
Tsukemen is cold thick noodles with hot fish-flavored dipping soup. Please don’t dump soup over the noodles; just dip it.
See full menu

Location

47 E 4th Avenue

San Mateo CA

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Indian Spice - San Mateo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Porterhouse - San Mateo

No reviews yet

Our Dinner Menu celebrates the finest Mid-West beef available, grilled over an open fire. Our butcher proudly dry ages our Certified Angus Beef steaks in-house up to 50 days. To accompany your steak, our Wine List celebrates the renowned wines of Napa Valley, Willamette Valley, France and Italy

Pausa Bar & Cookery - San Mateo

No reviews yet

Fresh and authentic Italian fare made from scratch with local ingredients, paired with an all Italian wine list, spritzes and craft cocktails.

Amici's

No reviews yet

Authentic New York-style pizzas, pastas, salads, and flame roasted chicken wings available for pickup and delivery throughout San Mateo, Burlingame, Hillsborough and Foster City.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston