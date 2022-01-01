Go
Taiyo Sushi Fusion

* Notice: Items are cooked to order, consuming raw under-cooked meat or seafood may increase your risks for born illnesses.
Caution :
There maybe small bones or shell in some fresh fish and shellfish. wines and various foods contain sulfites and /or/may be msg. Eating raw foods may cause illness and even death in person with liver disease, cancer, and other chronic illness that waken the immune system. We are not responsible for an individual's allergic reaction to our foods. if you are unsure of your risk, please consult your physicians.

SUSHI • HOT POT

915 Hwy 35 North • $$$

Avg 4.8 (293 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Fried Rice$14.99
Flaming Tiger Roll$20.00
In: Spicy Tuna, Crab Mix Cream Cheese.
Out: Avocado, Shrimp, Japanese Mayo, Eel Sauce, Sriracha, Furikake.
Habachi Chicken$16.00
Shrimp Fried Rice$14.99
Egg Roll (2 pcs)$6.00
Texas Roll$15.00
(in: Salmon, Cream Cheese, Crab mix, Avocado) Deep Fried
Out: Scallion, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Furikake
Beef Lomein$14.00
Combo Lomein$16.00
Combo Fried Rice$15.99
Habachi NY Steak$21.00
Location

915 Hwy 35 North

Port Lavaca TX

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
