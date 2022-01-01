Go
Toast

Taj Indian Grill

Serving authentic, traditional North & South Indian cuisine. We use the highest quality ingredients with pure Indian spices and provide a truly special dining experience that is unmatched.

5602 S Flamingo Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chana Masala$15.00
Served with rice
Chicken Biriyani$18.00
Vegetable Samosa (3)$8.00
Garlic Naan$5.00
Butter Naan$4.00
Tandoori Chicken$19.00
Served with rice
Lamb$22.00
Served with rice
Plain Naan$3.00
Chicken$16.00
Served with rice
Butter Chicken$16.00
Served with rice
See full menu

Location

5602 S Flamingo Rd

Cooper City FL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Reyna - Authentic Mexican Cuisine

No reviews yet

La Reyna - Authentic Mexican Cuisine is a pintoresc and typical Mexican Restaurant; here, we provide a casual-family style dining service, including an outstanding selection of the most authentic and traditional mexican food and beverages with an affordable prices. Our Restaurant offers unique decor and atmosphere that provides an inviting space for social gatherings, casual or a family dining occasions and private events.
Whether you’re coming for lunch, dinner, take-out service or deliveries, La Reyna - Authentic Mexican Cuisine will quickly become your favorite place for the authentic mexican food and special drinks with that particular and always warm Hispanic touch.
We, the entire staff, welcome you to be our guest and to enjoy a fantastic dining experience.
Buen Provecho!

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

Baitong Sushi

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston